Binemon Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Binemon has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.35 or 0.06738733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,098.53 or 0.99826387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00046465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

