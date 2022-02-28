Bintex Futures (BNTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,990.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001093 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $45,340.41 and approximately $13,990.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.34 or 0.06842951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,032.13 or 0.99697025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

