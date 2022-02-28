Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $525.60.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Bio-Techne stock opened at $422.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $338.79 and a 12 month high of $543.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,262,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.
