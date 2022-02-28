BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.59

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 262992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDSI. Piper Sandler downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

The firm has a market cap of $551.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

