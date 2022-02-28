Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Cap Achieves $13.27 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $13.27 million and approximately $174.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

