Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0358 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $658,758.17 and approximately $39.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 42.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

