Bitcoin SV Market Cap Tops $1.64 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $86.53 or 0.00207665 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $101.46 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,668.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.11 or 0.00785044 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00034235 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,991,945 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

