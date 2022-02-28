Bitcoin Zero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $25,059.36 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.10 or 0.06754136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,169.92 or 0.99919758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00050119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002849 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

