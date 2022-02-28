BitcoinZ Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.28 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $151,126.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.99 or 0.00270974 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00075410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00089888 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,905,621,142 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

