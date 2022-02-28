Bitradio Market Cap Tops $62,414.32 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $62,414.32 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011703 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,864,407 coins and its circulating supply is 10,864,402 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

