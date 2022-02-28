Bitstar (BITS) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Bitstar has a market capitalization of $238,778.36 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitstar has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitstar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitstar Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,145,111 coins. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitstar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

