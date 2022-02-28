BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0243 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $459.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015345 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,221,612 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

