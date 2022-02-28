BlackPearl Resources (TSE:PXX) Trading Down 3.7%

BlackPearl Resources Inc. (TSE:PXX – Get Rating) was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 319,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 291,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.
The stock has a market cap of C$347.38 million and a P/E ratio of -41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.03.
About BlackPearl Resources (TSE:PXX)
