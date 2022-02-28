BlackRock Inc. Acquires 9,479 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Mastech Digital worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 67.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 18.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 20.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

MHH opened at $18.91 on Monday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $216.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

