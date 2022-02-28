BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 350,766 PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of PLAYSTUDIOS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 26,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 136,100 shares of company stock worth $613,452.

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.