BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,391 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of PaySign worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in PaySign by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 422,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 289,943 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PaySign by 1,418.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 428,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $2.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.18. PaySign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

