BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.17% of Travelzoo worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TZOO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 31.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $34,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Bartel acquired 61,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,931 shares of company stock worth $668,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TZOO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of TZOO opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

