BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Blue Apron worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Blue Apron by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Blue Apron by 71.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Blue Apron by 136.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 87,269 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg acquired 357,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,002.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,184 shares of company stock worth $2,059,215. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

APRN opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -3.57. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.01 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine.

