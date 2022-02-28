BlackRock Inc. Buys 56,881 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) by 113,762.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.62% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 2,842.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,620 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PTMN opened at $24.00 on Monday. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Portman Ridge Finance Profile (Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

