BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.19% of BM Technologies worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 166.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $9.53 on Monday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMTX. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

