BlackRock Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) by 198.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,695 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of First Savings Financial Group worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 177.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

