BlackRock Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.65% of SLR Senior Investment worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SLR Senior Investment during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 70.5% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 41.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 47.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. 13.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

Shares of SUNS opened at $13.63 on Monday. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

About SLR Senior Investment (Get Rating)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.