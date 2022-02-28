BlackRock Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.84% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 2,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -1.31.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.