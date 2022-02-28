BlackRock Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 184,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.45% of Autoscope Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.
AATC opened at $6.60 on Monday. Autoscope Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59.
Autoscope Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autoscope Technologies (AATC)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.