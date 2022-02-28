BlackRock Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 184,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.45% of Autoscope Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

AATC opened at $6.60 on Monday. Autoscope Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Autoscope Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.