BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,289 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of ACNB worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACNB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACNB by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in ACNB by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACNB by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in ACNB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ACNB alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ACNB in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $32.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.08. ACNB Co. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 27.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

In related news, Director Frank Elsner III purchased 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $32,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,253 shares of company stock worth $40,238 over the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACNB Profile (Get Rating)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.