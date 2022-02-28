BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.33% of Bridge Investment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRDG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

BRDG stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

