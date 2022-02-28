BlackRock Inc. Purchases 28,925 Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 48.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 120,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $5.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $82.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.80. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on ExO Phosphate and Lihir Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

