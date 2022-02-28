BlackRock Inc. Purchases 31,571 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.67% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after buying an additional 127,312 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $18.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

