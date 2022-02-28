BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Position in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Membership Collective Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. Membership Collective Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

