BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.18% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at $326,000. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 39.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -12.90%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

