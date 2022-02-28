BlackRock Inc. Sells 15,597 Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,597 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of First United worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First United by 660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Get First United alerts:

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $23.30 on Monday. First United Co. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $154.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that First United Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

First United Profile (Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.