BlackRock Inc. Sells 212,645 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 212,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 251.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LG Display by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LPL opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

