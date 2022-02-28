BlackRock Inc. Takes $1.38 Million Position in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.64% of LENSAR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LENSAR in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.52. LENSAR, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.64.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

