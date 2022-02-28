BlackRock Inc. Takes $1.38 Million Position in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.64% of LENSAR as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LENSAR in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
LENSAR Profile (Get Rating)
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LENSAR (LNSR)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.