Blocery 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $514,008.00 (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Blocery has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $514,008.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00035701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00109483 BTC.

Blocery Profile

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,738,886 coins. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

