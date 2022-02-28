Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $407.00

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 407 ($5.54) and last traded at GBX 380 ($5.17), with a volume of 114013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($5.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £310.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 364.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.26.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

