Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading Up 1.1%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.38 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.31 ($0.11). Approximately 683,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,508,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.22 ($0.11).

The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.67. The firm has a market cap of £80.84 million and a P/E ratio of -27.70.

About Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

