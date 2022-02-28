Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading Up 1.1%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.38 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.31 ($0.11). Approximately 683,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,508,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.22 ($0.11).
The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.67. The firm has a market cap of £80.84 million and a P/E ratio of -27.70.
About Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY)
Featured Articles
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.