Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $126.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 108.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of BPMC traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.55. 878,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,266. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.24.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

