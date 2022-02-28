Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 878,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,107,000. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

