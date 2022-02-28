Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 878,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,266. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $117.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,632,000 after acquiring an additional 138,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,082,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

