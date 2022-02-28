BMO Capital Markets Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Desjardins cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$104.42.

National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching C$101.47. The stock had a trading volume of 491,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,321. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$79.82 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.01. The stock has a market cap of C$34.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5200004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Girouard acquired 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$377,171.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,399,871.76. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$96.24 per share, with a total value of C$384,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,850,697.60. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,650.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

