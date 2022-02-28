BMO Capital Markets Lowers salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $240.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.54.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.40. The company had a trading volume of 48,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,807. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.78. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,959 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.