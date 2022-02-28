BMO Capital Markets Raises Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$12.25

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT stock remained flat at $C$15.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. 124,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.89. The firm has a market cap of C$911.82 million and a P/E ratio of 8.41. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.57 and a 1 year high of C$15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.