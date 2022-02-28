BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to “Outperform”

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

NYSE SQ opened at $119.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.89. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Square by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Square by 8.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Square by 533.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,648,000 after purchasing an additional 385,685 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter worth about $6,241,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

