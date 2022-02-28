BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.69% of Core Laboratories worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

NYSE:CLB opened at $26.64 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

