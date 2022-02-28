BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $58.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

