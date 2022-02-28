BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600,678 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of UDR worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the third quarter worth $2,138,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in UDR by 4.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in UDR by 8.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 364,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

NYSE UDR opened at $56.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 280.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

