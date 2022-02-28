BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Aptiv stock opened at $136.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.24 and its 200-day moving average is $157.05. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $125.56 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

