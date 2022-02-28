BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,567 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of DXC Technology worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,466,000 after purchasing an additional 113,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,614,000 after purchasing an additional 554,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

