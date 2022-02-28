BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Snap-on worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on by 18.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 18.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $2,816,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $21,290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snap-on by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA opened at $212.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.