BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.14% of Power Integrations worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI opened at $89.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $316,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,492 shares of company stock worth $3,743,040 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

